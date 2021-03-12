Odds & Ends: Jagged Little Pill's Celia Rose Gooding Tapped for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Celia Rose Gooding Joins Star Trek Series

Jagged Little Pill Tony and Grammy Award nominee Celia Rose Gooding has been added to the cast of the upcoming Paramount+ series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, according to Deadline. She joins Babs Olusanmokun, Christina Chong, Jess Bush and Melissa Navia as well as previously announced stars Ethan Peck, Anson Mount and Rebecca Romijn, who will be reprising their roles from season two of Star Trek: Discovery. Produced by CBS Studios, Strange New World is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike helmed the U.S.S. Enterprise. A premiere date for the series will be announced later.

Casting Announced for the Drama League's DirectorFest2021

The Drama League has revealed its roster for the previously announced DirectorFest 2021, a multi-week festival celebrating the art of stage directing. The festival honors the organization’s 2020-21 Directors Project class of New York and Classical Fellowship recipients. Four productions, directed by New York Fellows Cristina Angeles, Signe V. Harriday, Taylor Haven Holt and Cait Robinson, will premiere in June and be available for ticket holders to stream for one week. Angeles will direct the world premiere of Eliana Pipes's Unfuckwithable, starring Aleca Piper. Harriday will helm Sharon Bridgforth's the bull-jean stories, starring Ameerah Briggs. Holt will direct Enda Walsh's A Girl's Bedroom, starring Tara Halpern. Robinson will helm Laura Schellhardt's The K of D, starring Arielle L. Goldman. The benefit reading of John Lyly’s Gallathea, directed by Classical Fellow Emma Rosa Went and presented in collaboration with Red Bull Theater, will feature Olivia Rose Barresi, Helen Cespedes, Nathaniel P. Claridad, Yonatan Gebeyehu, Amy Jo Jackson, Layla Khoshnoudi, Rami Margron, Christopher Michael McFarland, Jason O’Connell, Aneesh Sheth, David Ryan Smith and Zo Tipp.

Taylor Iman Jones (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Taylor Iman Jones & More Lend Talent to New Works

New York Theatre Barn's weekly series showcases selections from brand new musicals on the organization's YouTube channel. March 17 includes two offerings: Anjou: The Musical Horror Tale, a cautionary tale set in 16th century France as well as For Tonight, an indie-folk rock show about siblings left to fend for themselves. The former includes music by Guillermo Mendez M. and lyrics by Mendez M. and Guadalupe Sandoval, with a new English translation by Javier Vilalta. The Devil Wears Prada-bound star Taylor Iman Jones as well as Ain't Too Proud star and former vlogger Jelani Remy are among the performers set to lend their vocals to excerpts from the modern Mexican opera. For Tonight includes a book by Whitney Rhodes, Shenelle Salcido and Spencer Williams and music and lyrics by Salcido and Williams and will feature performances by Joey Cornish, Sam Ebenezer, Simon Gordon, Michelle Beth Herman, Luke McCall, Jordan Allan Mills and Adam Tabellija.