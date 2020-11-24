Jagged Little Pill, American Utopia, Soft Power & More Earn Grammy Nominations

Nominations were announced on November 24 for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. The Tony-nominated musical Jagged Little Pill, American Utopia, Soft Power, Little Shop of Horrors, Amélie and The Prince of Egypt are in the running for Best Musical Theater Album, with credits as follows:

Amélie

Audrey Brisson, Chris Jared, Caolan McCarthy and Jez Unwin, principal soloists; Michael Fentimen, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Barnaby Race & Nathan Tysen, producers (Nathan Tysen, lyricist; Daniel Messe, composer and lyricist)

American Utopia

David Byrne, principal soloist; David Byrne, producer (David Byrne, composer and lyricist)

Jagged Little Pill

Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten and Elizabeth Stanley, principal soloists; Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen and Vivek J. Tiwary, producers (Glen Ballard and Alanis Morissette, lyricists)

Little Shop of Horrors

Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff and Tom Alan Robbins, principal soloists; Will Van Dyke, Michael Mayer, Alan Menken and Frank Wolf, producers (Alan Menken, composer; Howard Ashman, lyricist)

The Prince of Egypt

Christine Allado, Luke Brady, Alexia Khadime and Liam Tamne, principal soloists; Dominick Amendum and Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer and lyricist)

Soft Power

Francis Jue, Austin Ku, Alyse Alan Louis and Conrad Ricamora, principal soloists; Matt Stine, producer (David Henry Hwang, lyricist; Jeanine Tesori, composer and lyricist)

Some additional nominees of note to Broadway fans include Harry Connick, Jr. for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter (which coincided with his 2019 Broadway show Harry Connick Jr. - A Celebration of Cole Porter), John Legend for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Album, Ricky Martin for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album and Mykal Kilgore for Best Traditional R&B Performance. The documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme also nabbed a nomination for Best Music Film.

Movie musicals also made a splash: Halle Bailey, who has been cast in the forthcoming Little Mermaid live-action film, was nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best Progressive R&B Album as part of the duo Chloe X Halle. Frozen 2 also earned nods for Best Song Written for Visual Media as well as Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, which gave 2021 Grammy noms to Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez as well as Idina Menzel. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Taylor Swift's "Beautiful Ghosts" from Cats also earned a nomination for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards will be hosted by Trevor Noah on January 31, 2021 on CBS. For a full list of Grammy nominations, look here.