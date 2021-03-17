Odds & Ends: Rob McClure & Maggie Lakis to Lead Treasure Island at Radial Park Drive-In

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Want to See Rob McClure On Stage? Head to the Drive-In

Rob McClure, the star of Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire, and his wife, fellow performer Maggie Lakis, are set to headline the upcoming live outdoor performance and broadcast of Treasure Island at the drive-in at Radial Park at Halletts Point Play. Lakis will play Jim Hawkins and McClure will take on the roles of both Long John Silver and Narrator. The cast will also include Victoria Huston-Elem, Christian Elan Ortiz, Kurt Uy and Stuart Williams. Performances will take place on May 14 and May 15. The venue has previously featured The Phantom of the Opera alums Ali Ewoldt and Derrick Davis in a live concert and Hadestown Tony nominee Eva Noblezada as music star Selena Quintanilla-Pérez alongside the film Selena.

Ralph Fiennes (Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images)

Ralph Fiennes to Adapt T.S. Eliot’s Four Quartets for the Stage

Tony winner Ralph Fiennes is set to create and direct a stage adaptation of T.S. Eliot’s Four Quartets. The poems offer four interwoven meditations on the nature of time, faith and the quest for spiritual enlightenment. The world premiere production will play the Theatre Royal Bath beginning on May 25 and running through June 5. The show will then launch Royal & Derngate’s Made in Northampton season in the venue’s Royal auditorium from June 8–12 in a co-production of both venues. Four Quartets will tour to the Oxford Playhouse from June 14–26 as well as Cambridge Arts Theatre from June 28 through July 10 with further regional dates to be announced.

Broadway Records Announces Release of After You Studio Recording

Broadway Records has announced the release of the original studio recording of Alex Parker and Katie Lam's musical After You, which tells the story unlikely companionship between two people setting sail for New York in an ocean liner from the English coast. Alexia Khadime and Bradley Jaden, who took the West End stage with selections from After You in October as part of the streamed Tonight at the London Coliseum series, serve as the featured vocalists on the album, which will be available on March 26.

Kyle Selig Drops New Album Careful Days

Broadway fave Kyle Selig's new album Careful Days is now available for fans to listen. He announced the release on Instagram. "The last year has been awful. If you do what I do for a living, overnight you were turned upside down, and you've spent the last year trying to find the right side up," he shared. "We are not out of this yet. There is still so much work ahead. These songs have been my buoy. These songs are about the good things—or (at the very least) the attempt to find the good things. These songs gave me a sense of connection. These songs gave me something to pursue." Have a listen below!