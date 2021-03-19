Watch Broadway's Barrett Wilbert Weed Discuss Her Role in Epix's Bridge and Tunnel

On the newest episode of Broadway Profiles, Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper spoke with Barrett Wilbert Weed about her role in Epix's Bridge and Tunnel. The Edward Burns series is about a group of recent college grads setting out to pursue their dreams in Manhattan while still clinging to the familiarity of their working-class Long Island hometown. Season one is now available to stream. "Acting on camera is such a new skill for me. I have been studying theater and that version of acting for most of my life," she said. "At the end of the season, there's definitely a performance moment." Check out the interview below, and head here to check your local listings for Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.