Watch Broadway's Barrett Wilbert Weed Discuss Her Role in Epix's Bridge and Tunnel

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Mar 19, 2021
Barrett Wilbert Weed & Erica Hernandez in "Bridge and Tunnel"
(Photo: Myles Aronowitz/Epix)

On the newest episode of Broadway Profiles, Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper spoke with Barrett Wilbert Weed about her role in Epix's Bridge and Tunnel. The Edward Burns series is about a group of recent college grads setting out to pursue their dreams in Manhattan while still clinging to the familiarity of their working-class Long Island hometown. Season one is now available to stream. "Acting on camera is such a new skill for me. I have been studying theater and that version of acting for most of my life," she said. "At the end of the season, there's definitely a performance moment." Check out the interview below, and head here to check your local listings for Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.

Barrett Wilbert Weed

