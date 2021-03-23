Pretty Woman: The Musical Announces West End Return Date & New Theater

London audiences will soon be welcomed back to Rodeo Drive, baby! Pretty Woman: The Musical, which began its run at London's Piccadilly Theatre on February 13, 2020 ahead of theater shutdowns, is set to resume performances on July 8. This time, the show will have a new home in the West End at the Savoy Theatre.

"With the move to our new home, the Savoy Theatre, we are able to return to share our joy with many more people," said producer Paula Wagner in a statement. "We look forward to everyone being together soon and giving our audiences the chance to come and enjoy the ultimate fun night out we all deserve right now."

The show stars Aimie Atkinson as Vivian Ward and Danny Mac as Edward Lewis. They are joined by Rachael Wooding as Kit DeLuca, Bob Harms as Happy Man/Mr Thompson, Neil McDermott as Philip Stuckey and Mark Holden as James Morse. Further casting will be announced soon.

Written by Garry Marshall and J.F. Lawton, the musical based on the smash 1990 film features an original score by Bryan Adams, direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell and music direction by Will Van Dyke. Pretty Woman opened on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre on August 16, 2018 and ran for a year.