Ambassador Theatre Group Suspends London Performances Through May 31 Due to COVID-19

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ambassador Theatre Group has announced that all performances at their London venues have been suspended until May 31, according to Variety. These venues include the Apollo Victoria Theatre, Ambassadors Theatre, Lyceum Theatre and Savoy Theatre; Come From Away, The Seagull, The Lion King, 9 to 5, Pretty Woman: The Musical, The Woman in Black and Wicked are the shows affected.

This news follows the previously announced shutdown of West End theaters that was put in place on March 16 due to COVID-19; at that time, all West End shows had been postponed through April 26.

Across the pond, Broadway theaters remain shut down through April 12.