Tony-Winning Fun Home Sets Australian Premiere Dates

Australian audiences will get to experience Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori’s Tony-winning musical as soon as next month. Fun Home is set for a run at Sydney's Roslyn Packer Theatre beginning on April 27, with Dean Bryant directing.

Based on Alison Bechdel’s graphic novel of the same name, Fun Home charts Alison's quest to come to terms with her father's unexpected death. As she moves between past and present, Alison dives into the story of her volatile, brilliant father and relives her unique childhood at her family's funeral home.

The cast includes four-time Gold Logie Award winner Lisa McCune, Maggie McKenna (Dear Evan Hansen U.S. tour), Ryan Gonzalez (Jersey Boys), Marina Prior (The Phantom of the Opera), Lucy Maunder (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and Adam Murphy (Aladdin).

The 2015 Broadway production was nominated for 12 Tony Awards and won five, including Best Musical.

As previously announced, Jake Gyllenhaal is set to produce and star in movie musical adaptation of Fun Home.