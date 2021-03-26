Watch Audra McDonald, Vanessa Williams, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More Members of Black Theatre United 'Stand for Change' in New Music Video

Black Theatre United has released the new song “Stand for Change” in partnership with the Republic Records Action Committee, and the music video is utterly fabulous. The song, written by Dave Schroeder and Phil Galdston, is brought to life by 13 Broadway stars and features BTU founding members Audra McDonald, Vanessa Williams, Billy Porter, Darius de Haas, Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Lillias White, Allyson Tucker, Michael McElroy, NaTasha Yvette Williams, LaChanze, Wendell Pierce and Capathia Jenkins. Created as the theme song for BTU, 100 percent of net proceeds from the sale of the record will support the ongoing social justice efforts of the organization. “Over this past year, the pandemic has had a devastating impact on many industries, and the entertainment industry and the shutdown of Broadway has been hit significantly,” said BTU founding member Vanessa Williams in a statement. “We’re hopeful ‘Stand for Change’ will bring more attention to the plight of Black theater artists and will inspire and empower people to believe we can make meaningful changes to create a more equitable society." Enjoy the powerful video below!