Theater Couple Michael Urie & Ryan Spahn on Staying Creative in Quarantine

The newest episode of Broadway Profiles includes an interview with theater couple Michael Urie and Ryan Spahn. They spoke to host Tamsen Fadal about staying creative in quarantine and collaborating on Broadway.com's award-winning livestream of Buyer & Cellar last April. "We know our way around a set as a couple putting something together," Spahn said. "I think a lot of couples or people in quarantine together maybe don't have that initial skill set. They learned it over the course of the pandemic, and we launched in having already figured out how to work together."

Michael Urie in Buyer & Cellar on Broadway.com

It's coming up on a year since the pair worked together on Buyer & Cellar from their living room. "It was crazy and extremely exciting," Urie said of that experience. "When it was over, I took a bow, our cameras went off, and it was quiet in here. I walked over to Ryan, and I was like, 'Did it work?'"

"To see how theater companies have found ways to stay busy and to keep actors employed—there have been so many exciting projects that have come around," Urie said regarding virtual theater. Watch the full interview below, and head here to check your local listings for Broadway Profiles.