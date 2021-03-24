Hear from LaChanze, Matthew Broderick, Taylor Louderman & More on Broadway Profiles

Before it airs nationwide, we're offering a look at the newest episode of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this installment will air in New York City on March 28 at 6PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

Broadway Profiles is on the scene as stage stars gather one year after the shutdown to offer an electric performance and a special appearance from Tony winner Matthew Broderick.

is on the scene as stage stars gather one year after the shutdown to offer an electric performance and a special appearance from Tony winner Matthew Broderick. Tony winner LaChanze talks to Tamsen Fadal about joining NBC’s The Blacklist and her work with Black Theatre United.

and her work with Black Theatre United. Tony nominee Taylor Louderman catches up with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek, shares her Broadway dreams for the future and dishes on her new NBC show Kenan , starring Kenan Thompson.

, starring Kenan Thompson. Theater couple Michael Urie and Ryan Spahn discuss putting together a virtual performance of Buyer & Cellar in quarantine and why they stayed in New York during this time.

Tony winner Janet McTeer discusses her role opposite Jason Bateman on the Netflix show Ozark .

. Broadway's Jelani Alladin shares what it was like bringing Kristoff to life on stage in Disney’s Frozen .

. Paul Wontorek shares the latest Broadway Buzz, including some stage names who made this year's list of Oscar nominees.

To find out where Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Enjoy the episode below!