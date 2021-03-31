Odds & Ends: Broadway Barks Announces Date & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Broadway Barks Across America to Take Place Digitally on May 23

For the second year in a row, Broadway Barks will happen online. The event, which is hosted by co-founder Bernadette Peters, will be livestreamed on May 23 at 7PM ET. The benefit, which has been happening annually for the past 23 years, will feature adoptable pets presented by celebrities from across the country. Celebrity guests and featured shelters will be announced soon.

Christine Baranski to Host "Stage & Screen" Auction in Benefit of The Actors Fund

Tony winner Christine Baranski is teaming up with the Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers for a special auction event benefiting The Actors Fund. The event will take place digitally on April 28, beginning at 10:00 AM ET. “Talk about spring cleaning! I asked my friends and colleagues of stage and screen to lend support to this meaningful auction and the response has been extraordinary,” said Baranski in a statement. Among the items being auctioned off are a Wolverine jacket from Hugh Jackman’s closet, clothes from Bruce Springsteen, a pair of Elton John's iconic glasses, a Bob Mackie dresses from Carol Burnett and more.

Broadway Records and Black Theatre Coalition Search for Black Writers Amplified Submissions

Broadway Records and Black Theatre Coalition are asking for submissions for Black Writers Amplified, an upcoming album consisting entirely of new works by Black musical theater writers. Aiming for a 2021 release, the project aims to increase representation of Black writers in musical theater and find and support new voices and emerging Black talent. Established and emerging Black musical theater writers are encouraged to submit their new work for consideration by May 17.

Watch the First Trailer for Jeremy O. Harris and Janicza Bravo's Zola

The first trailer for Zola, co-writted by Tony-nominated Slave Play playwright Jeremy O. Harris and Janicza Bravo is here. Based on David Kushner's Rolling Stone article "Zola Tells All: The Real Story Behind the Greatest Stripper Saga Ever Tweeted," the film centers on a series of unusual 2015 tweets from Aziah "Zola" Wells, about a two-day Florida trip with a sex worker and her boyfriend. The cast includes Tony winner Ari'el Stachel, Tony nominee Colman Domingo, Taylour Paige, Riley Keough and Jason Mitchell. It is set to release on June 30, 2021. Watch the trailer below!