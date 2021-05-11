Tony-Nominated Jagged Little Pill Will Return to Broadway in October

The Tony-nominated musical Jagged Little Pill, which features the songs of Alanis Morissette, will welcome audiences back to Broadway's Broadhurt Theatre on October 21. This will mark the musical's first performance since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered theaters on March 12.

“Jagged Little Pill is about the complicated and harrowing effects of what it means to be disconnected from one another—and the beautiful, exhilarating healing that can happen when we rally together in those tough moments, to become beacons of vision and empathy for one another,” said Alanis Morissette in a statement. “That has never felt more real than during this tumultuous past year, and I could not be more thrilled to glimpse the light at the end of this long tunnel that the live arts community has endured. This amazing family of Broadway artists will be raising their voices together again on stage this fall—and it will be a tremendous outpouring of many feelings, healing, and service, with our reunion making sure that we burn more brightly and passionately together than ever before.”

Featuring a book by Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill tells an original story about a family grappling with uncomfortable truths about many of the urgent issues deeply affecting our communities and our world today. It is inspired by the themes and emotions laid bare in Morissette's Grammy-winning album that introduced the songs "Ironic," "You Oughta Know" and "Hand in My Pocket."

Jagged Little Pill opened on Broadway on December 5, 2019 and received 15 Tony nominations, including a nod for Best Musical. The musical also took home the prize for Best Musical Theater Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

At the time of the shutdown, the cast was led by current 2020 Tony nominees Elizabeth Stanley as Mary Jane Healy, Kathryn Gallagher as Bella, Celia Rose Gooding as Frankie Healy, Lauren Patten as Jo, Derek Klena as Nick Healy, and Sean Allan Krill as Steve Healy. No casting has been confirmed for the Broadway return.

Jagged Little Pill features choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, with musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt, scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Justin Townsend, sound design by Jonathan Deans and video/projection design by Lucy Mackinnon.