Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap Will Return to the West End on May 17

The game is afoot! Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap will resume performances at the West End's St. Martin’s Theatre on May, 17. The play was previously suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Performances through July 4 will have social distancing guidelines. Once government guidelines allow, The Mousetrap will play to a full capacity audience.

Known as the "world's longest-running play," The Mousetrap has been running since 1952 and will celebrate 70 years in London in 2022. It follows the story of seven strangers who find themselves snowed in at Monkswell Manor, a stately countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover—to their horror—a killer is in their midst. One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim?

The Mousetrap features two different casts that take turns performing each night. One cast features Cassidy Janson as Mollie Ralston, Danny Mac as Giles Ralston, Alexander Wolfe as Christopher Wren, Susan Penhaligon as Mrs. Boyle, Derek Griffiths as Major Metcalf, Lizzie Muncey as Miss Casewell, David Rintoul as Mr. Paravicini and Paul Hilliar as Detective Sergeant Trotter. On alternating weeks, audiences will see Kate Tydman as Mollie Ralston, Nicholas Bailey as Giles Ralston, Joshua Griffin as Christopher Wren, Louise Jameson as Mrs. Boyle, Paul Bradley as Major Metcalf, Sarah Moss as Miss Casewell, Tony Timberlake as Mr. Paravicini and Charlie Clements as Detective Sergeant Trotter.

“I am thrilled today to announce the award-winning company of actors that have assembled to lead The Mousetrap back to the West End," producer Adam Spiegel said in a statement. "The production is an enduring symbol of London theater and I hope that its return signifies the first steps in the restoration of live theater in London. I am so pleased that these hugely accomplished performers have chosen to participate in this historic moment.”