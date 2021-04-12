The Last Five Years to Transfer to the West End This September

U.K. audiences are going to be able to spend a summer in Ohio because the London production of Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years is transfering to the West End! The award-winning musical will have a limited run at the Vaudeville Theatre, with performances beginning on September 17 ahead of an opening night on September 23. Jonathan O’Boyle will direct stars Molly Lynch and Oli Higginson, who will reprise their roles as Cathy and Jamie, respectively.

"I’m delighted that our production of The Last Five Years is transferring into the West End later this year to the gorgeous Vaudeville Theatre," said director O'Boyle in a statement. "Seeing the production grow, and the brilliant actors go from strength to strength, was a total joy during 2020. The fact that we now get to share it with a wider audience this autumn is tremendously exciting."

The Southwark Playhouse actor-musician production of The Last Five Years first played to audiences in March 2020. When the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily closed down theaters, the filmed staged production was available to stream in November 2020. It was nominated for eight Offie Awards and won for Best Director and Best Musical Production. Higginson was also nominated for a Stage Debut Award.

Lynch made her West End debut in Sweeney Todd. Her other stage credits include Fiddler on the Roof, Sunset Boulevard, and The Light in The Piazza starring Renée Fleming at the Royal Festival Hall.

This will mark Higginson’s West End debut. His previous theatre credits include The Haystack, Maggie & Ted, Napoleon Blown Apart andThe Assassination of Marcus Garvey. Recently, he has been seen in the Netflix hit series Bridgerton.

The creative team includes choreographer Sam Spencer-Lane, set and costume designer Lee Newby, lighting designer Jamie Platt and sound designer Adam Fisher. Leo Munby serves as musical director.