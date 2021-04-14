Larry Owens, Bebe Neuwirth & More Set for Special Filmed Presentation of the 2021 Lucille Lortel Awards

The Off-Broadway League and the Lucille Lortel Theatre will present the 2021 Lucille Lortel Awards as a celebration of all the people who create off-Broadway excellence. A pre-taped special will honor the writers, actors, directors, choreographers, designers, musicians, stagehands, producers, theater staff and the audiences who all contribute to the magic of off-Broadway. Featuring testimonials from members of the community, as well as fun facts, video footage from past awards shows, the Lucille Lortel Vault and more, the program will premiere on May 2 at 7PM ET and will, as always, serve as a a benefit for The Actors Fund.

This year's ceremony will feature appearances from last year's winners Larry Owens, Edmund Donovan, Francis Jue, Grace McLean as well as from Bebe Neuwirth, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Tracee Chimo Pallero, Scott Elliott, Will Eno, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Bill Irwin, Judy Kuhn, Annette O'Toole, Tonya Pinkins, Daryl Roth, Kristen Schaal, Jeremy Shamos, Susan Stroman, Jason Tam and more.

The evening will also include a brand new performance choreographed by actor and dancer Reed Luplau, comedy sketches by the improv group The Foundation, a monologue by Phillip Taratula as Pam Goldberg, a musical performance by Crystal Monee Hall, Allen René Louis and Michael McElroy as well as an original song by Bobby Daye in memory of the off-Broadway community members who lost their lives this past year.