New Works from Bess Wohl, Moisés Kaufman & More to Comprise Live Theatrical Experience The Seven Deadly Sins

An exciting outdoor theatrical experience is heading to New York's Meatpacking District this summer. Presented by Tectonic Theater Project in association with Madison Wells Live, The Seven Deadly Sins an interactive show comprised of seven world premiere plays from different writers. It will begin outdoor performances on June 23 ahead of an official opening on June 28. Moisés Kaufman will direct the production which was originally conceived by Michel Hausmann.

The seven scribes include 2020 Tony nominee Bess Wohl, Moisés Kaufman, MJ Kaufman, Ngozi Anyanwu, Thomas Bradshaw, Jeffrey LaHoste and Ming Peiffer. They have penned Lust, Greed, Pride, Gluttony, Sloth, Envy and Wrath, respectively.

The Seven Deadly Sins will take audiences on a tantalizing tour of their inner demons. No subject is taboo as seven of the country’s most provocative writers plumb the depths of desire, jealousy, rage and more in a thrilling evening that merges live theater with performance art, dazzlingly design, new technology and CDC-mandated regulations. The show includes scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Dede Ayite and lighting design by Yuki Link.

Audiences will rotate through a series of storefront windows throughout the Meatpacking District in small, socially-distanced groups while wearing masks. They will watch and listen to the plays—all 10 minutes in length—through provided disposable earbuds. Actors will stand behind a glass barrier to isolate themselves from the other actors, production staff and to keep the audience safe. A pre-show bar called Purgatory will be open 30 minutes prior to curtain. Audience members will be encouraged to arrive early to enjoy libations before receiving official instructions and a brief performance at Purgatory, after which they will depart on their journey.

Casting and additional details for The Seven Deadly Sins will be announced later.