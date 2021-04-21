Hear from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jane Krakowski & More on Broadway Profiles

Lin-Manuel Miranda on "Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal"
Before it airs nationwide, we're offering a look at the newest episode of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this installment will air in New York City on April 11 at 6PM ET on WPIX.
Featured this week:
- Broadway Profiles gets an inside look at Times Square’s new vaccination center. Plus, Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda takes the podium on its opening day.
- Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper catches up with Reneé Rapp, who made a standout Broadway debut as Regina George in Mean Girls. Now, she’s set to star in Mindy Kaling’s new TV series, The Sex Lives of College Girls.
- Host Tamsen Fadal speaks with Tony winner Jessie Mueller about her work with the Costume Industry Coalition and her hopes for Broadway when it returns.
- Tony winner Jane Krakowski discusses hosting the reboot of Name That Tune and what to expect from season two of Dickinson.
- The Lion King star Bradley Gibson takes us behind the scenes as he transforms into Simba and shares what playing the role means to him.
- Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek offers theater buzz from London, including premiere dates for Frozen and many more West End shows.
- Ain’t Too Proud ensemble member Christian Thompson talks about making his Broadway dreams a reality in the hit Temptations musical.
- Food of Love Productions’ Artistic Director Victoria Rae Sook discusses the organization’s new Food for Thought series. Plus, insights from series instructors Dr. William Heller and Julie Congress.
