Watch Christine Baranski Talk About Missing Theater and Reuniting with Cynthia Nixon for The Gilded Age

Two-time Tony winner Christine Baranski appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about an auction of theater treasures for The Actors Fund. "I've been doing TV for all of these years. I miss the stage, that's for sure," Baranski said. "A lot of theater actors have found a place working in New York TV shows. The Good Fight is a revolving door. We have Stephen Lang and Mandy Patinkin. Jane Curtin is playing a judge. It's a hoot. We have the most wonderful character actors come on, and they're all theater trained. It's like a repertory company." She also talked about the HBO series The Gilded Age. On the show, Tony winner Cynthia Nixon plays Baranski's sister, but she previously played her daughter in The Real Thing on Broadway. Check out the interview below!