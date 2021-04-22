Martin Scorsese & Sing Street's John Carney Ready Gershwin-Inspired Movie Musical

Hollywood heavyweights Martin Scorsese and Irwin Winkler are set to produce a new movie musical inspired by composer George Gershwin, according to Variety. Fascinating Rhythm, named for the popular Gershwin tune, will draw creative influence from the life and music of Gershwin, but is not set to be a biopic. John Carney, creator of both the screen and stage adaptations of Once and Sing Street, is set to direct as well as co-write the the screenplay with Chris Cluess.

Fascinating Rhythm will center on a young woman’s magical journey through past and present New York City. The Gershwin estate is on board and the movie will feature his music throughout.

Gershwin, who died in 1937, composed over a dozen Broadway productions and is known for An American in Paris, Porgy and Bess, Nice Work If You Can Get It and more. In his last year, Gershwin earned an Oscar nomination for the song “They Can’t Take That Away From Me" from Shall We Dance. The composer, along with his lyricist brother Ira Gershwin, had a theater named after them in 1983. It is now home to Wicked.

Additional information, including casting and a production timeline, will be announced later.