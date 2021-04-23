Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Disney to Turn Broadway's The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee into Movie Musical

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Apr 23, 2021
The Broadway cast of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Disney is making a movie musical adaptation of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, according to The Hollywood Reporter,  Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, who produced the blockbuster-hit live-action Aladdin remake, are set to produce. Ryan Halprin, who appeared in a college production of the musical, serves as executive producer.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee follows several competitors with diverse backstories who are competing in a spelling bee. The musical features a score by William Finn and a book by Rachel Sheinkin. The tuner is based on Rebecca Feldman's improv play C-R-E-P-U-S-C-U-L-E. James Lapine directed the Tony-nominated 2005 Broadway production.

The original Broadway cast featured Dan Fogler, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lisa Howard, Deborah S. Craig, Jose Llana, Jay Reiss, Sarah Saltzberg and Derrick Baskin. It garnered six Tony nominations and won Best Book of a Musical and Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Fogler.

More information, including additional creative team, casting and a production timeline, will be announced later.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Immersive Theatrical Version of The Great Gatsby to Play New York City
  2. Odds & Ends: Idina Menzel, Cheyenne Jackson & More Announced for Miscast21
  3. Legendary Songwriter Jim Steinman, Famous for Bat Out of Hell and More, Dies at 73
Back to Top