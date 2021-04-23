Disney to Turn Broadway's The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee into Movie Musical

Disney is making a movie musical adaptation of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, who produced the blockbuster-hit live-action Aladdin remake, are set to produce. Ryan Halprin, who appeared in a college production of the musical, serves as executive producer.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee follows several competitors with diverse backstories who are competing in a spelling bee. The musical features a score by William Finn and a book by Rachel Sheinkin. The tuner is based on Rebecca Feldman's improv play C-R-E-P-U-S-C-U-L-E. James Lapine directed the Tony-nominated 2005 Broadway production.

The original Broadway cast featured Dan Fogler, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lisa Howard, Deborah S. Craig, Jose Llana, Jay Reiss, Sarah Saltzberg and Derrick Baskin. It garnered six Tony nominations and won Best Book of a Musical and Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Fogler.

More information, including additional creative team, casting and a production timeline, will be announced later.