Tony Winner Alice Ripley to Reprise Role in Film of Solo Show The Pink Unicorn

Tony winner Alice Ripley is set to star in a film adaptation of Elise Forier Edie's The Pink Unicorn. Ripley previously starred in the solo show during the stage production's runs at off-Broadway's Episcopal Actors’ Guild, the Cell Theatre and the Holmdel Theatre Company. Amy E. Jones is set to direct the movie.

The Pink Unicorn follows Trisha Lee (Ripley), a Christian widow living in a conservative Texas town. Her life is suddenly upended when her 14-year-old daughter announces she is “genderqueer” and starting a chapter of the Gay and Straight Alliance at the local high school. Trisha recounts her story about facing a crisis she never saw coming, at a time when transgender people and gender issues weren’t even on her radar.

"I have always been an ally [to the LGBTQ community]," Ripley said when she visited Broadway.com's #LiveatFive in August 2019 to promote The Pink Unicorn. "Recently, I've learned the difference between ally and advocate. It was after the Pulse tragedy that something dawned on me about being an advocate. When this play came to me, I saw it as a chance to help as an advocate, too."

A Tony winner for her starring performance in Next To Normal, Ripley was also nominated for Side Show. Her other Broadway credits include American Psycho, Sunset Boulevard, Les Misérables, The Rocky Horror Show, The Who's Tommy and more.

Just One More Productions, which consists of Colleen Cook, Liz Flemming and Michael Kushner, will produce with Kushner also serving as director of photography.