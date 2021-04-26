Watch Leslie Odom Jr. Take the Stage at the Academy Awards to Perform His Oscar-Nominated Song 'Speak Now'

There were many bright spots for Broadway fans during the Academy Awards ceremony on April 25. In addition to the premiere of the West Side Story movie trailer and wins for Florian Zeller's The Father, Tony winner Frances McDormand and more theater notables, Leslie Odom Jr. performed his Oscar-nominated song "Speak Now" from One Night in Miami. Though Grammy winner H.E.R., Tiara Thomas and D'Mile took home the Oscar for Best Original Song for "Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah, the Hamilton Tony and Grammy winner delivered an incredible performance. Watch it below!