Jane Krakowski to Headline Roundabout Theatre Company's Gala in Central Park

Tony winner Jane Krakowski is set to star in the Roundabout Theatre Company's annual gala. Curtain Up, Light the Lights! will take place in Central Park on June 7 at 5:30PM ET with a livestream available at 8PM ET.

Krakowski will be joined by the New York Pops and her Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-star Tituss Burgess in a concert specfically created for the occasion. The gala is in celebration of the Save Our Stages Act, a $10 billion bipartisan bill that provides federal aid to the Broadway industry. The bill's co-sponsor, Senator Charles Schumer, will be in attendance.

All proceeds from Curtain Up, Light the Lights! will benefit Roundabout Theatre Company’s programs happening during the shutdown, safety protocols when theater opens again, and support for hundreds of artists and technicians who are eagerly awaiting the return to work.

Krakowski won a Tony Award for her turn as Carla in the 2003 revival of Nine and earned another nomination for the Roundabout's revival of She Loves Me in 2016. She won an Olivier Award for her performance in Guys and Dolls in London's West End. Krakowski is known for her role as Jenna Maroney on the Emmy-winning 30 Rock, which earned her four Emmy nominations. She garnered another Emmy nomination and a Critics’ Choice Award for playing Jacqueline White in Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Burgess, who has been seen on Broadway in The Little Mermaid, Guys and Dolls, Jersey Boys, and Good Vibrations, is a five-time Emmy nominee for his role as Titus Andromedon in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

All COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place during the in-person event, including social distancing, face coverings and testing or proof of vaccination for attendance. The gala will begin with staggered safety arrivals and include a seated dinner, a live auction and the special concert performance. Tickets are now on sale.