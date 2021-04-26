K-Pop Version of Midnight Sun Heads the Stage and Cinemas Next Month

Midnight Sun, the movie that tells the story of a young woman who has the rare skin disease, which requires her to avoid sunlight, is getting the K-Pop musical treatment and heading back to cinemas. Variety reports that Hong Kong’s Megaton Entertainment will be holding a series of screenings in early May of the Korean-language stage musical, which features a score by Han Boram and is directed by Kim Ji-ho. Korean company Shin’s Wave is putting on the musical at Seoul’s Kwanglim Art Center from May 1 through July 25.

Venues at three cinemas operated by Golden Harvest in Hong Kong have been booked to retransmit these live performances. Midnight Sun will also play at movie theaters in Taiwan and Singapore.

Movie poster for the 2006 film Midnight Sun

The cast of the Midnight Sun musical includes SHINee band member Onew, Wonpil of Day 6, Baekho of Nu’est, Cho Hun and Young Jae of Got7. Kang Hye-in and Lee A-jin will alternate in the lead role.

Midnight Sun was previously a 2006 Shochiku-produced film directed by Koizumi Norihiko, which launched the singing career of Japanese performer, Yui. It was produced the same year as a TV series that ran on the Tokyo Broadcasting System. A 2018 American movie adaptation was directed by Scott Speer and starred Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

This is not the first time the story of Midnight Sun has been told on stage. There was a theatrical adaptation in Korea that starred Girls Generation member Taeyon in 2010 and another in 2018 in Japan.