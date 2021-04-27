Lucy St. Louis and Rhys Whitfield Join Killian Donnelly in London Return of The Phantom of the Opera

The Phantom of the Opera will once again play London's Her Majesty’s Theatre beginning on July 27. Lucy St Louis will play Christine Daaé, and Rhys Whitfield will play Raoul. As previously reported, Killian Donnelly will play the title role.

Lucy St Louis (Photo: Laura Lewis)

"This cast includes some wonderful performers with whom I have worked in the past, such as Killian and Rhys as well as the hugely exciting Lucy St. Louis in the role of Christine Daaé," composer Andrew Lloyd Webber said in a statement. "Lucy first sang for me in between lockdowns one and two, and I was utterly bewitched." St. Louis is the first Black performer to play the role of Christine in the West End or on Broadway. The first woman of color to play the role of Christine on Broadway was Ali Ewoldt. Tony nominee Norm Lewis made history back in 2014 when he became the first Black actor to play the title role on Broadway.

The West End cast also features Saori Oda as Carlotta Giudicelli, Matt Harrop as Monsieur Firmin, Adam Linstead as Monsieur André, Greg Castiglioni as Ubaldo Piangi, Francesca Ellis as Madame Giry and Ellie Young as Meg Giry. Holly-Anne Hull will play Christine Daaé at certain performances.

Rounding out the company are Leeroy Boone, Corina Clark, Edward Court, Lily De-La-Haye, Hywel Dowsell, Jemal Felix, Erin Flaherty, James Gant, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Yukina Hasebe, Olivia Holland-Rose, Grace Hume, James Hume, Donald Craig Manuel, Jonathan Milton, Janet Mooney, Tim Morgan, Beatrice Penny-Toure, Michael Robert-Lowe, Nikki Skinner, Tim Southgate, Ashley Stillburn, Manon Taris, Anouk Van Laake, Skye Weiss, Simon Whitaker and Karen Wilkinson.

St. Louis starred as Diana Ross in the West End production of Motown The Musical at the Shaftesbury Theatre. Her many other West End credits include Beautiful The Carole King Musical at the Aldwych Theatre and The Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales Theatre. She has also appeared in Ragtime at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and Man of La Mancha at the London Coliseum.

Whitfield most recently played the role of Raoul in the national tour of The Phantom of the Opera. He has also appeared in Summer and Smoke at the Duke of York’s Theatre in the West End and as Peter in Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. His other credits include Close to You at the Criterion Theatre and the U.K. tour of The Commitments.

"Andrew and I cannot wait for our opera to begin again on July 27, a few weeks before it opens at the Sydney Opera House and ahead of its return to Broadway,” producer Cameron Mackintosh said in a statement.