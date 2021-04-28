Catch Up with Ethan Hawke, LaChanze, Rob McClure & More on Broadway Profiles

Ethan Hawke on "Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal"
Featured this week:
- Host Tamsen Fadal speaks with stage and screen star Ethan Hawke about the upcoming Waiting for Godot, his new novel, his Showtime miniseries and much more.
- In other Waiting for Godot news, Fadal talks to Tariq Trotter and Wallace Shawn, who star alongside Hawke and John Leguizamo in Samuel Beckett's play, which finds new resonance as a virtual production.
- Tony winner LaChanze returns to Broadway Profiles for an update on her pivotal role in this season of NBC’s hit seriesThe Blacklist.
- Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek catches up with theater couple Rob McClure, star of the upcoming Mrs. Doubtfire musical, and his wife, actress Maggie Lakis.
- Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper heads to the Orbach Theater for a sneak peek at one of the first shows returning to the New York stage, The Office! A Musical Parody.
