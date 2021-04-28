Catch Up with Ethan Hawke, LaChanze, Rob McClure & More on Broadway Profiles

Before it airs nationwide, we're offering a look at the newest episode of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this installment will air in New York City on May 2 at 6PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

Host Tamsen Fadal speaks with stage and screen star Ethan Hawke about the upcoming Waiting for Godot, his new novel, his Showtime miniseries and much more.

In other Waiting for Godot news, Fadal talks to Tariq Trotter and Wallace Shawn, who star alongside Hawke and John Leguizamo in Samuel Beckett's play, which finds new resonance as a virtual production.

Tony winner LaChanze returns to Broadway Profiles for an update on her pivotal role in this season of NBC’s hit seriesThe Blacklist.

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek catches up with theater couple Rob McClure, star of the upcoming Mrs. Doubtfire musical, and his wife, actress Maggie Lakis.

Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper heads to the Orbach Theater for a sneak peek at one of the first shows returning to the New York stage, The Office! A Musical Parody.

To find out where Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Enjoy the episode below!