Tickets Now on Sale for the Musical Comedy The Housewives of Secaucus: What a Drag!

Tickets are now on sale for the musical comedy The Housewives of Secaucus: What a Drag! Directed by Hank Kiraly, the production will begin performances at off-Broadway's Actors Temple Theatre beginning on May 1, making it the first show to begin performances at the venue since shutdowns caused by COVID-19 last year.

The cast includes Cammerron Baits, Jacob P.S. Lemmenes, Ryan Stutz, Philip McLeod, Sam Brackley, Korey Harlow and Joshua Oates.

Created by Nancy Levine and Anthony Wilkinson, The Housewives of Secaucus: What a Drag! follows five queens of the Garden State who are about to "werk-it" at the annual Mad Hatters Brunch, competing for "Best Hat," "Woman of the Yearm" and even mayor of "Beautiful" Secaucus, New Jersey. Who will be unfriended? Who’s having an affair with who? Could the competition be rigged?

Audience members will be required to wear masks, submit to temperature checks and adhere to social distancing within the theater, which is operating at 33 percent capacity. Performances will take place on Saturdays at 8PM ET and on Sundays at 2PM and 7PM ET.