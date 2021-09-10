Assassins Revival Sets New Dates at Off-Broadway's Classic Stage Company

After being postponed due to COVID-19, Classic Stage Company's starry off-Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's 1990 musical Assassins will begin performances on November 2 with opening night set for November 14. Directed by John Doyle, who will step down from his position as CSC artistic director next summer, the production had originally been scheduled to begin performances on April 2, 2020.

Assassins explores the lives of nine men and women who either killed (or tried to kill) one of the Presidents of the United States. From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald and beyond, the stories of our country’s most successful and would-be assassins intersect in unexpected ways, creating a powerful, yet unnervingly funny look at some of the most shocking moments in U.S. history.

The production stars Adam Chanler-Berat as John Hinckley Jr., Eddie Cooper as The Proprietor, Tavi Gevinson as Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, Andy Grotelueschen as Samuel Byck, Judy Kuhn as Sara Jane Moore, Steven Pasquale as John Wilkes Booth, Ethan Slater as Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer, Will Swenson as Charles Guiteau, Wesley Taylor as Giuseppe Zangara and Brandon Uranowitz as Leon Czolgosz. Brad Giovanine, Bianca Horn, Whit K. Lee, Rob Morrison and Katrina Yaukey round out the ensemble.

Assassins features costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Jane Cox and Tess James , sound design by Matt Stine, projection design by Steve Channon, wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and music supervision/orchestrations by Greg Jarrett.