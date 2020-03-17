Sponsored
Steven Pasquale, Judy Kuhn, Will Swenson, Brandon Uranowitz & Wesley Taylor
Off-Broadway Revival of Assassins Suspends Rehearsals; Production to Be Rescheduled

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 17, 2020

Classic Stage Company's starry off-Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's 1990 musical Assassins has been postponed due to concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic. The previously announced production was scheduled to begin performances on April 2.

"Classic Stage Company, in response to new restrictions on mass gatherings due to COVID-19, has suspended rehearsals and ticket sales for its highly anticipated revival of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins, directed by John Doyle," said a press representative in a statement.

The cult-favorite musical was set to feature a slew of stage stars, including Ethan Slater, Steven Pasquale, Judy Kuhn, Will Swenson, Brandon Uranowitz, Wesley Taylor, Adam Chanler-Berat, Tavi Gevinson, Andy Grotelueschen and Eddie Cooper.

