The Play That Goes Wrong to Resume Off-Broadway Performances in October

The off-Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong is set to resume performances at New World Stages on October 15. The comedy began off-Broadway previews on February 11, 2019 and officially opened on February 20 prior to theater shutdowns caused by COVID-19 the following year.

The Play That Goes Wrong, directed by Matt DiCarlo, opened at New World Stages on February 20, 2019 following a Broadway run that played 737 performances from March 2017 through January 2019 at the Lyceum Theatre. The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong received the 2017 Tony Award for Best Set Design and a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Best Play

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong introduces the "Cornley University Drama Society," who are attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Play That Goes Wrong features set design by Tony winner Nigel Hook, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by Jeremy Cunningham, and sound design by Beth Lake. The original Broadway production was directed by Mark Bell and featured lighting design by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andrew Johnson.