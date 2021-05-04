Wicked to Become the First National Tour to Resume Performances When It Hits Dallas in August

Thank goodness! Dallas Summer Musicals and Broadway Across America have announced that Wicked will resume its national touring production this summer, becoming the first national tour to do so since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered theaters. Wicked will play the Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas from August 3 through September 5. The musical kicks off the 2021-2022 Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by DSM. Tickets go on sale May 21.

"We couldn’t be more honored and thrilled to present Wicked, not just as a return engagement in Dallas, but also as the first Broadway show to resume performances in the U.S.,” said DSM president Ken Novice in a statement. “It’s a poignant moment for our industry, our organization, and audiences that we will always cherish, coming out of such a challenging year as this past one. Wicked shows us there’s no place like home—and we can’t think of a better way to welcome home our Broadway shows at the Music Hall than with this long-running, award-winning fan favorite!"

At the time of the shutdown, Wicked was led by Talia Suskauer as Elphaba, Allison Bailey as Glinda and Curt Hansen as Fiyero. Full casting will be announced soon.

To ensure the comfort and health of audiences, staff, cast and crew and prioritize their safety, Dallas Summer Musicals is working in consultation with local government and public health officials to open its doors and welcome patrons back to the theater. There will be increased safety protocols in the Music Hall at Fair Park, and it will adhere to governmental and other health expert guidance that will allow for reopening at full capacity. Masks will be required at all times when inside the venue.

Wicked imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum’s characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Based on Gregory Maguire's novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West and featuring a book by Winnie Holzman, Wicked has a score by Stephen Schwartz. The musical is directed by Joe Mantello, choreographed by Wayne Cilento and music-directed by Stephen Oremus. Wicked features scenic design by Eugene Lee, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Tony Meola and projection design by Elaine J. McCarthy.

DSM has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences since 1941. BAA is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, and is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 47 markets withover 400,000 subscribers.