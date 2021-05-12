Kayi Ushe to Star as Simba in West End's The Lion King

There's a new king of Pride Rock in London! Kayi Ushe will take on the role of Simba in The Lion King when the long-running hit musical resumes performances at the West End's Lyceum Theatre on July 29. At the time of the theater shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Nick Afoa played the role and will now lead the U.K. touring production.

Ushe has previously been seen in the West End productions of Book of Mormon and Motown. He also starred as Lola in touring productions of Kinky Boots. He joins a cast that includes George Asprey as Scar, David Blake as Banzai, Janique Charles as Nala, Gugwana Dlamini as Rafiki, Shaun Escoffery as Mufasa, Gary Jordan as Zazu, Jamie McGregor as Timon, Melone M’Kenzy as Shenzi and Mark Roper as Pumbaa. Phil Adèle will make his West End debut in the role of Ed.

The productions welcomes new ensemble members Gesztenye Botos, Reece Darlington-Delaire, Shak Gabbidon-Williams, Ryesha Higgs, Candice Holdford, Angela Marie Hurst, Duane Lamonte, Jane Carla Leynes, Deja Linton, Jonathan Lutwyche, Kearabetswe Mogotsi and Taela Yeomans-Brown.

Based on the popular Disney film, The Lion King opened on Broadway on November 13, 1997. It won six 1998 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The London production won 1999 Olivier Awards for director Julie Taymor's costume design as well as for Garth Fagan's choreography.