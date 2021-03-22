The Sun Will Rise! The Lion King to Resume West End Performances This Summer

London audiences will be welcomed back to Pride Rock this summer. The Lion King, which has played the West End's Lyceum Theatre for the last 21 years (until COVID-19 shutdowns), is set to resume performances on July 29.

The U.K. is aiming to end social distancing protocols by June 21. The Lion King joins Hairspray, Hamlet, Jersey Boys, Anything Goes, Cruise, Back to the Future, The Play That Goes Wrong, The Prince of Egypt, Frozen, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Six, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, & Juliet, Mamma Mia!, Hamilton, Mary Poppins and The Phantom of the Opera in announcing spring or summer return dates.

Based on the popular Disney film, The Lion King opened on Broadway on November 13, 1997. It won six 1998 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The London production won 1999 Olivier Awards for director Julie Taymor's costume design as well as for Garth Fagan's choreography.