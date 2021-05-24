Dyllón Burnside, Bryan Terrell Clark & More Set for Thoughts of a Colored Man on Broadway

Keenan Scott II's Thoughts of a Colored Man will have its Broadway premiere at the Golden Theatre on October 1. The production, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, will open on October 31. The play marks the Broadway debuts of both the playwright and director.

The ensemble cast will feature Dyllón Burnside (Pose), Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton), Da’Vinchi (Black Mafia Family), Grammy nominee Luke James, Tony nominee Forrest McClendon, Grammy nominee Tristan “Mack” Wilds and Tony nominee and Emmy Award winner Keith David.

Over the course of a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, the hopes, sorrows, fears, and joys of seven men reverberate far beyond the barbershops and basketball courts of their community. Thoughts of a Colored Man weaves spoken word, slam poetry and rhythm into a mosaic of the inner lives of Black men. It had its world premiere at Syracuse Stage in fall of 2019 and went on to play at Baltimore Center Stage later that year.

The creative team for Thoughts of a Colored Man includes music by Te’La and Brother Kamau, set design by Robert Brill, costume design by Toni-Leslie James and Devario D. Simmons, lighting design by Ryan O’Gara, projection design by Sven Ortel and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman.

Scott’s new play The Migration LP is currently in development at New York Stage & Film, while Broadnax most recently directed Katori Hall’s The Hot Wing King at Signature Theatre.