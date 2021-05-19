More Stars Announced for Broadway Barks Across America Airing on Broadway.com

Mark your calendars for this star-studded event! More stage and screen favorites will appear on the previously announced Broadway Barks Across America taking place on May 23 at 7PM ET. Produced with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Broadway.com, Broadway Barks will premiere on our YouTube page. Bernadette Peters hosts the 23rd annual event.

Newly announced guests include Alec Baldwin, Christine Baranski, Victoria Clark, Glenn Close, Ariana DeBose, Harvey Fierstein, Josh Groban and Allison Janney. They join a previously set Sebastian Arcelus, Annaleigh Ashford, Bill Berloni, Stephanie J. Block, Carol Burnett, Lily Collins, Harry Connick Jr., Sheryl Crow, Jason Danieley, Ted Danson, Daveed Diggs, Gloria Estefan, Calisa Flockhart, Whoopi Goldberg, Kathryn Grody, Emmylou Harris, Megan Hilty, James Monroe Iglehart, Hugh Jackman, Christopher Jackson, Nathan Lane, Bob Mackie, Audra McDonald, Charlie McDowell, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Rita Moreno, Bebe Neuwirth, Mandy Patinkin, David Hyde Pierce, Randy Rainbow, Kelly Ripa, Chita Rivera, Lea Salonga, Phillipa Soo, Mary Steenburgen and Will Swenson.

This year, the annual Mary Tyler Moore Award will be given to Petra Janney in recognition for her work with Amelia Air, an organization she co-founded that is dedicated to saving animals by flying them out of high-kill shelters to rescues who have the resources to find them loving families. The award is named after the late Broadway Barks co-founder and acknowledges an individual or group who has changed the lives of homeless animals in a way that encourages others to do the same.

Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, Long Island Golden Retriever Rescue and Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue will also be showcased during the event.

Peters founded Broadway Barks with her friend, the late Mary Tyler Moore, in 1998. In its 23 years, it has become New York City's premiere animal adoption event, featuring more than 2,000 cats and dogs. Approximately 85% of these animals have successfully found their forever homes at Broadway Barks. A regular staple in Shubert Alley, this is the second time the event has gone online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organization.