Starry Second Annual Broadway Barks Across America to Livestream on Broadway.com

Broadway Barks Across America, a livestream version of the popular event hosted by Bernadette Peters will premiere on Broadway.com for the second year in a row. The streaming event features adoptable animals presented by celebrities across the country. Produced with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Broadway.com, Broadway Barks can be seen on our YouTube page on May 23 at 7PM ET.

“As the country remains diligent and practices distance safety measures, I am thrilled to be partnering with Broadway.com yet again to present our annual event to the country safely," said Peters. "With the success of our first virtual event and the spotlight we were able to give to many shelters who can’t participate in our in-person event in Shubert Alley, we are excited to be presenting more animals from more shelters."

Set to appear with Peters are Sebastian Arcelus, Annaleigh Ashford, Bill Berloni, Stephanie J. Block, Carol Burnett, Lily Collins, Harry Connick Jr., Sheryl Crow, Jason Danieley, Ted Danson, Daveed Diggs, Gloria Estefan, Calisa Flockhart, Whoopi Goldberg, Kathryn Grody, Emmylou Harris, Megan Hilty, James Monroe Iglehart, Hugh Jackman, Christopher Jackson, Nathan Lane, Bob Mackie, Audra McDonald, Charlie McDowell, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Rita Moreno, Bebe Neuwirth, Mandy Patinkin, David Hyde Pierce, Randy Rainbow, Kelly Ripa, Chita Rivera, Lea Salonga, Phillipa Soo, Mary Steenburgen and Will Swenson.

Pets from the following participating shelters will hit the spotlight on this year's Broadway Barks: 1 Love 4 Animals, Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniels Rescue, Adopt-A-Boxer, Adopt-A-Dog, Animal Care Centers Of NYC, Animal Haven, Anjellicle Cats, ARF (Animal Rescue Fund Of The Hamptons), ASPCA, Best Friends Animal Society Of Los Angeles, Best Friends NYC, Bide-A-Wee, Bobbi And The Strays, Bonapartes Retreat Dog Rescue, City Critters, Dawgs N Texas, Francis’ Friends, Humane Society Of New York, Husky House, Little Shelter Animal Rescue And Adoption Center, Long Island Bulldog, Love Leo Rescue, Manhattan Valley Cat Rescue, Metropolitan Maltese Rescue, Mid-Atlantic Great Danes, Pet-I-Care, Pet-Res-Q, Save Kitty, Sean Casey Animal Rescue, SPCA Of Westchester and Urban Cat League.

Peters founded Broadway Barks with her friend, the late Mary Tyler Moore, in 1998. In its 23 years, it has become New York City's premiere animal adoption event, featuring more than 2,000 cats and dogs. Approximately 85% of these animals have successfully found their forever homes at Broadway Barks. A regular staple in the theater district's Shubert Alley, this is the second time the event has gone online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations.