Girls5eva's Renée Elise Goldsberry on Making Her Pop Star Fantasy Come True

The newest episode of Broadway Profiles features an interview with Renée Elise Goldsberry, who can be seen in her Tony-winning performance as Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton on Disney+. The performer is now starring as pop diva Wickie on Girls5eva, the new Peacock series from Tina Fey. Goldsberry is relishing her role on the show and going after a pop star dream. "I'm actually working on an album right now," she said to Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek. "I think there are so many women that are not 19 that are killing the game of pop music. That's something that I think we need to keep saying to ourselves as we get older: I'm still worthy of the things that I dream of. I have pop star fantasies that started when I was a little girl. At the tender age I'm at now, they're still here."

Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry & Jasphine Cephas Jones in Hamilton (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Goldsberry has also been in headlines for another exciting project: the Marvel series She-Hulk for Disney+. "I'm not allowed to say anything" she said. "I'm a huge fan of the Marvel universe."

Though Goldsberry is enjoying her screen roles, she also loves the stage. "Everything I've ever had, theater got me," she said. "The choices that were made to do what I love have really yielded such beautiful results." Watch the video below, and head here to check your local listings for Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.