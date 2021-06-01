Broadway Premiere of Pass Over to Reunite Full Original Cast & Begin Performances in August

Dates and casting have been announced for Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's Pass Over, which, as previously reported, is set to make its Broadway debut. Directed by Obie Award winner Danya Taymor (Heroes of the Fourth Turning), Pass Over will reopen Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre and reunite the full original cast for a limited engagement from August 4 through October 10. Opening night is scheduled for September 12. This marks the Broadway debut of both Nwandu and Taymor.

Pass Over, which stars Tony nominee Jon Michael Hill, Namir Smallwood in his Broadway debut and Tony winner Gabriel Ebert, draws inspiration from Waiting for Godot and the Exodus story. Moses and Kitch are the stars as they stand around on a city street. corner, passing the time and hoping that maybe today will be different. As they dream of their promised land, a stranger wanders into their space and disrupts their plans.

The drama premiered at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theater in 2017. Spike Lee then filmed the staged play for Amazon Prime and played it at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and SXSW. Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 produced a revised version in 2018 that received the 2019 Lortel Award for Outstanding Play.

Hill received a 2010 Tony nomination for his Broadway debut performance in Superior Donuts. Smallwood has previously appeared in both Pass Over and Pipeline off-Broadway at Lincoln Center. He was nominated for a 2018 Lucille Lortel Award for his performance in the latter. Ebert won a 2013 Tony Award for his performance in Matilda on Broadway. His additional Broadway credits include Red, Brief Encounter, Casa Valentina, Thérèse Raquin and Time and the Conways.

This production of Pass Over also reunites the full design team from the Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production. It features sets by Wilson Chin, costumes by Sarafina Bush, lighting by Marcus Doshi and sound by Justin Ellington.

Pass Over will be produced on Broadway by Matt Ross, Jujamcyn Theaters, Lincoln Center Theater, Concord Theatricals, Renee Montgomery, Blair Underwood, Madeleine Foster Bersin, Imagine Equal Entertainment, Austin and Maral Moldow and Nwandu.