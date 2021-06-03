Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ Aims for Broadway Next Season; Wayne Cilento to Direct

Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ is aiming to have a Broadway revival in the 2022-2023 season, 40 years after the show's original run. The musical will also have a pre-New York tryout run to be announced. Tony winner Wayne Cilento, who was featured in the original company, will direct the revival, which will be produced by a special arrangement with Nicole Fosse, daughter of Bob Fosse and the artistic director of the Verdon Fosse Legacy dance training program.

Featuring an eclectic score that inclues many musical genres like classical, show tunes, pop and rock, Dancin’ is Fosse’s tribute to the art of dance. It opened on Broadway in March 1978 and earned seven Tony nominations, including Best Musical. Fosse received his seventh Tony win for Best Choreography.

“Bob Fosse created the original production as a tribute to dance, but we are approaching this production as a celebration of Bob himself—both the person and the artist,” said Cilento. “We plan on delivering a Dancin’ that is every bit as eclectic and uplifting as the original, full of all its inherent edginess, but is also relevant to our current era. Every creative decision will be made through that lens to meet this moment—from our casting of a new generation of principal dancers that reflects the vibrancy of our city to our soundstage-style set that ties together Bob’s twin careers on stage and in film. This production will remind everyone of Bob’s unrivaled brilliance: it will be a Dancin’ for our time.”

Fosse is a Broadway legend having won eight Tony Awards for Best Choreography and one for Best Direction. His acclaimed productions include The Pajama Game, Damn Yankees, Redhead, Little Me, Sweet Charity, Pippin, Big Deal, Chicago and more. In 1973 he won the Academy Award for his direction of the film version of Cabaret, and is the only director to win the “triple crown”—Oscar (Cabaret), Tony (Pippin) and Emmy (Liza with a Z)—all in the same year. In 2019, FX's premiered its award-winning limited series Fosse/Verdon, which follows the romantic and professional partnership between Fosse and Gwen Verdon. Fosse died of a heart attack on September 23, 1987.

More information, including a production timeline, casting and more, is to be announced.