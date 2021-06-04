Stomp Returns to Off-Broadway's Orpheum Theatre in July

Stomp, the joyously loud sensation that has been running for over 25 years off-Broadway, will resume performances at the Orpheum Theatre on July 20. The show's tour will start up again on August 16 in Utica, New York at the Stanley Theatre.

“For us, Stomp has always been about connecting with the audience, having a shared experience with them and celebrating rhythm together," co-creators Steve McNicholas and Luke Cresswell said in a statement. "We can’t wait to bring Stomp and New York audiences back together again in the Orpheum.”

In Stomp, an eight-member energetic cast creates beautiful music and sly humor with found objects: zippo lighters, push brooms, wooden poles, hammer handles, garbage cans, inner tubes and matchboxes, even a kitchen sink. There's no traditional narrative—both household and industrial objects find new life as musical instruments in this unique combination of percussion, movement and visual comedy.

All cast, crew, staff and audiences entering the Orpheum Theatre must show proof of vaccination prior to entry. Audiences will also have to be masked. The company will be adjusting safety protocols as official COVID-19 guidance evolves.

Watch the cast celebrate their upcoming off-Broadway return below!