Watch the First Eight Minutes of the In the Heights Film Right Here

It won't be long now! The eagerly anticipated film version of In the Heights is set to premiere on June 11, and you can see the first eight minutes of the movie below. Fans of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning hit know that the explosive title track opens the musical. In the Jon M. Chu-directed film, audiences meet the vibrant cast of characters, including Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa and more. Feast your eyes on the incredible opening, and enjoy the film in full this Friday in theaters and on HBO Max.