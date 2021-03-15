It Won't Be Long Now! Two New In the Heights Movie Trailers Have Arrived

Lights up on two new looks at the the screen adaptation of the Tony-winning musical In the Heights. Fans have been excited for the film since the first trailer dropped in December 2019. Now two new peeks at the movie, which delayed its release date to June 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has arrived. In the Heights, which is by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes, is directed by Jon M. Chu will also be available on HBO Max. Feast your eyes on the new trailers—featuring fun cameos from Miranda—below!