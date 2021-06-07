Pre-Broadway Dates Set for 1776, Idina Menzel to Star in Wild & More A.R.T. Season Updates

American Repertory Theater has announced updates for its 2021-2022 season. The previously announced pre-Broadway run of 1776, co-directed by Diane Paulus and Jeffrey L. Page, will play at the Loeb Drama Center beginning May 2022. The musical is set to bow at Broadway's American Airlines Theatre in the fall of 2022. Exact dates and casting are to be announced.

The world premiere of Wild, a new musical fable about the magic of loving the earth, will bow at the Loeb Drama Center in December 2021. Featuring a book by V (formerly Eve Ensler), music by Justin Tranter and Caroline Pennell, lyrics by Justin Tranter, Caroline Pennell and V, Wild is directed by Paulus. Tony winner Idina Menzel will star as a parent confronting what it means for her family and community to survive in a world facing mass extinction.

Macbeth In Stride will have its world premiere at the Loeb Drama Center in October 2021. Created and performed by Whitney White with direction by Tyler Dobrowsky and Taibi Magar, Macbeth In Stride examines what it means to be an ambitious Black woman through the lens of one of Shakespeare’s most iconic characters.

A.R.T. will also produce the world premiere of Ocean Filibuster in February 2022. This musical theater experience follows what happens when the Ocean arrives at the Senate to defend itself from Mr. Majority's "End the Ocean Bill." Created by the Obie Award-winning company PearlDamour and featuring Obie winner Jennifer Kidwell as both the Ocean and Mr. Majority, Ocean Filibuster features a book by Lisa D’Amour and music by Sxip Shirey. Katie Pearl will direct.

Both Chasing Magic and Jack and the Beanstalk: A Musical Adventure will have live debuts in September and December, respectively, following their online premieres last season.

Casting and exact dates for all production are to be announced.