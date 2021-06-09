Matilda Movie Musical, Starring Emma Thompson & Alisha Weir, Set to Release in December 2022

Audiences are one step closer to getting loud for the Matilda movie musical! Deadline reports that Netflix will release the film in December 2022. In addition, Sony Pictures U.K. and TriStar Pictures have set a December 2, 2022 theatrical release for Matilda in the U.K. and Ireland.

Emma Thompson (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

As previously announced, Oscar winner Emma Thompson will play headmistress Miss Trunchbull. Newcomer Alisha Weir takes on the title role. Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough and Sindhu Vee will play Miss Honey, Mr. Wormwood, Mrs. Wormwood and librarian Mrs. Phelps, respectively.

Matthew Warchus, who was nominated for a Tony Award for directing Matilda on Broadway, will helm the Netflix adaptation. The show's scribe Dennis Kelly and songwriter Tim Minchin adapted the screenplay as part of the movie's creative team.

Based on the 2013 musical, which was adapted from Roald Dahl's children's novel, Matilda is the story of a little girl who dreams of a better life. Armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, she dares to take a stand and change her destiny. Dahl's book received a non-musical screen adaptation in 1996.