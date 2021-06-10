Grammy Nominee Lily Allen Set to Make Her West End Debut in Thriller 2:22

Go ahead and smile! Grammy nominee and BRIT Award winner Lily Allen will make her West End debut in Danny Robins' thriller play 2:22 - A Ghost Story. The show will begin performances at the Noël Coward Theatre on August 3. Allen shared the news on Instagram.

Matthew Dunster, who was nominated for a 2016 Olivier Award for directing Hangmen, will helm the play. Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser and Jake Wood are set to join Allen in the cast. The four play friends who are having dinner together in a house that Allen’s character fears is haunted. She hears a strange sound at the same time every night—2:22AM—so they stay up late to see if they can solve the mystery.

Allen's albums include Alright, Still, It's Not Me, It's You, Sheezus and No Shame. She earned 2008 Grammy Award nomination for her debut album, and a 2010 BRIT Award for British Female Solo Artist. Her hit songs include "Smile," "F*ck You," "Hard Out Here," "The Fear" and more.

2:22 - A Ghost Story will feature set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound and illusions by Chris Fisher.