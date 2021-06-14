 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Ewan McGregor & Krysta Rodriguez in "Halston"
(Photo: Netflix)

Watch Krysta Rodriguez Talk About Halston and Stroll Through Her Stage Memories on Broadway Profiles

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 14, 2021

The newest episode of Broadway Profiles features an interview with Krysta Rodriguez, who is appearing in Netflix's Halston playing Liza Minnelli. "I can't believe I did it. I can't believe people are watching it," she said about the show. "To get back to who she actually was and what her dreams were for her career was really inspiring to me."

Zachary Levi & Krysta Rodriguez in "First Date" (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Rodriguez, who has appeared in seven Broadway shows, joined Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek in the heart of New York's Theater District for a walk through her resume, reminiscing in front of the theater that were home to shows like Spring Awakening, In the Heights, First Date and more.

Check out the interview below, and head here to check your local listings for Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.

View Comments

Star Files

Krysta Rodriguez

Articles Trending Now

  1. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
  2. Frankie Valli Confirms New Jersey Boys Film Will Star Nick Jonas
  3. Matilda Movie Musical Set to Release in December 2022
Back to Top