Broadway.com to Stream Broadway Inspirational Voices' Broadway Our Way Live: On An Island in the River Concert This Month

Save the date! The Tony-winning choir Broadway Inspirational Voices is putting on a concert, and you're invited. As previously announced, Broadway Our Way Live: On An Island in the River will take place on June 19 and 20 at Little Island, New York’s newest public park. Broadway.com will stream the concert on for one night only on June 30, at 7PM ET for all to enjoy. It will be available to watch for free on the Broadway.com YouTube channel.

The night is in celebration of BIV Founder and outgoing Artistic Director Michael McElroy as he prepares to pass the baton to Allen René Louis. There will be special guest appearances by Tony nominee Daniel J. Watts, Ayodele Casel (Artist in Residence at Little Island), Tony winner Phylicia Rashad, Jennifer Nettles, Tony nominee Norm Lewis and Garen Scribner. Broadway Inspirational Voices will welcome audiences back into community, take them on a journey of remembrance and invite them to boldly step into a new tomorrow.

Directed by Schele Williams, who is also the Broadway Inspirational Voices Board Co-Chair, Broadway Our Way will bring back some of BIV’s greatest hits and premiere new arrangements by McElroy, Louis and other talented members of the BIV music team.

Broadway Our Way is the YouTube video series where the Broadway Inspirational Voices takes popular Broadway tunes from your favorite shows and adds their own "BIV Twist,” which is rooted in Gospel. McElroy crafts arrangements that evoke a new spirit and feeling to some of the best music written for the theatre, presenting them in a fresh new light. The series delivers brilliant new takes on tunes from some fan-favorite and award-winning shows including Aladdin, The Bridges of Madison County, Mean Girls, Tuck Everlasting, The Prom, Hamilton and more.