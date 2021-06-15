Watch Tony Winner Ali Stroker Talk About Her Book The Chance to Fly and More

The newest episode of Broadway Profiles features an interview with Ali Stroker, who made history with her 2019 Tony win for her performance in Oklahoma! Stroker joined Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal in front of Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre, where the Tony-winning revival previously played, for a chat about her career, her new book The Chance to Fly and more.

"I haven't been back since we closed. I was actually feeling butterflies this morning," she said of returning to Circle in the Square. "It was home for many, many months. It's where so many things happened in my career and in my life. It will always have so much significance."

Ali Stroker & Will Brill in Oklahoma! (Photo: Little Fang)

The Chance to Fly was released in April and draws inspiration from Stroker's own story. "I started writing this book three years ago with my co-author, Stacy Davidowitz. We wanted to create a book about a young girl in a wheelchair who has a passion for theater. With everyone missing Broadway so much, it was so fun to introduce this book to the world," Stoker said. "In so many ways, I feel like my disability is a gift because I've had to wrap my arms around what I can do and who I am. I always want to encourage others to do the same. The world wants you. We want your real self. That's just something that I remind myself all the time. I don't need to be like anybody else."

Watch the interview below, and head here to check your local listings for Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.