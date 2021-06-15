Josh Gad & Luke Evans on Board for Beauty and the Beast Prequel Series

The previously reported Gaston and LeFou prequel series has officially been greenlit as an eight-episode limited musical series on Disney+. The series, currently titled Beauty and the Best, will act as a prequel to the 2017 live-action film. The movie’s Luke Evans and Josh Gad will reprise their roles as Gaston and LeFou (now Louie), in the series, respectively. Newcomer Briana Middleton joins them as the female lead playing Louie’s stepsister, Tilly.

Set years before the Beast and Belle’s romance, the series will follow Gaston and Louie as they set off with Louie’s stepsister, Tilly. After a surprising revelation from her past comes to light, the trio go on a journey filled with romance, comedy and adventure. While the mysteries of the past are uncovered and the dangers of the present grow, old friends and new enemies reveal that this familiar kingdom harbors many secrets.

Tony nominee Liesl Tommy will direct the first episode. The series was developed and written by Gad and Once Upon a Time creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, with all three serving as executive producers/co-showrunners.

Award-winning composer Alan Menken, who scored both the 1991 and 2017 Beauty and the Beast movies, is writing the soundtrack for the series. Oscar nominee Glenn Slater will provide the lyrics for the first episode.

Beauty and the Beast played on Broadway for 13 years and was Tony-nominated musical in 1994.

More information, including additional casting and premiere date, is to be announced.