Nathan Lane, Patti LuPone & Amy Ryan Join Disappointment Blvd.

Some top-tier Broadway stars have joined the cast of Disappointment Blvd. According to Deadline, Hereditary and Midsommar director and scribe Ari Aster's forthcoming A24 film will star Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix. Tony winners Nathan Lane and Patti LuPone as well as two-time Tony nominee Amy Ryan have also joined the project.

Amy Ryan (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Aster will both write the screenplay and direct the project. The cast also includes Kylie Rogers. The plot is described as an intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time. A production timeline will be announced later.

Lane garnered his third Tony Award in 2018 for his portrayal of Roy Cohn in the Tony-winning revival of Angels in America. He has won Tony Awards for The Producers and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum and was nominated for The Front Page, Guys & Dolls and The Nance. His other Broadway credits include Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, It's Only a Play, The Addams Family, Butley, November, Waiting for Godot, The Odd Couple, The Frogs, Love! Valour! Compassion!, The Man Who Came to Dinner, Some Americans Abroad and Present Laughter. His screen credits include Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, Modern Family, American Crime Story, The Birdcage and many more. As previously reported, he will also appear in both HBO's The Gilded Age and Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

LuPone is set to return to her Olivier Award-winning role as Joanne in the Marianne Elliott-helmed revival of Company, which will continue its run at the Jacobs Theatre on December 20 and officially open on January 9, 2022. She has won two Grammy Awards, two Tony Awards and two Olivier Awards and is also a 2006 American Theater Hall of Fame inductee. Her Broadway credits include Evita, Gypsy, The Robber Bridegroom, Anything Goes, Sweeney Todd, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown and War Paint. Her screen credits include Life Goes On, Penny Dreadful, Hollywood, Pose, Oz, The Comedian, Witness, Driving Miss Daisy and much more. As previously announced, she will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year.

Ryan will join Lane in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. She was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in the 2007's Gone Baby Gone. She received Tony nominations for her performances in A Streetcar Named Desire and Uncle Vanya. Her additional Broadway credits include The Sisters Rosensweig, The Three Sisters and The Women.